Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

