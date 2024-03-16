Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

