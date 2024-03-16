Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.55. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

