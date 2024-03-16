Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

