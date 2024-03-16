Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $204.04 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average is $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

