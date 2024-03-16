Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $205,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Nucor by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $195.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

