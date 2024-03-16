Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $217,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

