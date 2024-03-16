Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

ONTO opened at $175.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.91. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

