Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $175.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

