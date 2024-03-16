Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 991 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

