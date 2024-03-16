Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,941 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $252.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day moving average is $220.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

