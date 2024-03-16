Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,850,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.