Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

