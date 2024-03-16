Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

