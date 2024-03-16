Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

