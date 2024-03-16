Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

