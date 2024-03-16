Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 262,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 117.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.6% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $71,840.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,526,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 122,982 shares of company stock valued at $806,258. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

