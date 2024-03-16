Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMO opened at $10.27 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.