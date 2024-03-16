Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.97 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

