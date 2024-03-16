Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.