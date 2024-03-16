Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

DE opened at $383.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

