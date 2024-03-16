Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of REM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

