Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

