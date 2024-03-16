Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 293,630 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

LEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

