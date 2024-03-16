Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

