Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.82. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

