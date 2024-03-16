Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.