Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,955 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EVN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

