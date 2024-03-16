Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Central Securities worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 24.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

