Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 333,326 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $28.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.