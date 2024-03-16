Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

