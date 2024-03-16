Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:ICF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.