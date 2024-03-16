Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 67,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

