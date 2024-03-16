Capital Limited (CAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.56 million, a PE ratio of 746.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.52. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.58 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

