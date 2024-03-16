Capital Limited (CAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.56 million, a PE ratio of 746.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.52. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.58 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.