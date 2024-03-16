Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $141.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

