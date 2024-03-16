CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 14th total of 4,883,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.2 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

