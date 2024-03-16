CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 14th total of 4,883,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.2 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 7.5 %
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
