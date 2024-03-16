Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

About Carbon Strategy ETF

The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.

