Carol Moore Sells 20,619 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,058.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.91 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

