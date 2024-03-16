Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

