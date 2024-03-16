Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.27 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

NYSE CAT opened at $346.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.99. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

