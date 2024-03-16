CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Major Shareholder Ronald M. Shaich Sells 1,500,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CAVA Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $64.15 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
