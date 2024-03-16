CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Major Shareholder Ronald M. Shaich Sells 1,500,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $64.15 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.