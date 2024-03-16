Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Dean Desantis Sells 100,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $92.90 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

