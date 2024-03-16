Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO John C. Hill Acquires 300 Shares

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $11,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33. Central Securities Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 132.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 24.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth $57,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.