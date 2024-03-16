Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 812.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

