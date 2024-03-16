CGN Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $203.04. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.