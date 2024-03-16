CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.42 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

