CGN Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
ESGD stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
