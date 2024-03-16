CGN Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIA opened at $387.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $392.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

