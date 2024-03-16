CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

