CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

